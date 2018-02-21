THE Church of Scotland has recruited a former secondary school headteacher to become its first hub ministries co-ordinator, a floating role aiding greater involvement of trained lay people in linked parishes.

Read more: Over-55s set for new calling in Kirk rethink on preachers

Rev Catriona Hood will help members of A’Chleit, Clachan, Gigha, Kilberry, Skipness and Tarbert churches in Argyll to be more directly involved in mission and pastoral support work.

Ms Hood, who is based in Tarbert, Loch Fyne, is largely assisting churches without full-time ministers and encourages the development of lay worship teams who will take services. As well as supporting deacons, elders and readers, she will take on administration duties when required.

The 51-year-old, ordained as an auxiliary minister in 2006, said she felt “ privileged” to have been chosen for the “exciting” role.

Minister’s daughter Ms Hood stood down as head of Campbeltown Grammar School in Argyll to take up the innovative post, designed to address the minister shortage.

There are currently around 200 vacancies.

Read more: Over-55s set for new calling in Kirk rethink on preachers

A former headteacher at Tarbert Academy, she said: “I feel privileged to have this opportunity which has arisen from the presbytery of Argyll’s innovative approach to ministry.

“I am fortunate in that I have existing friendships with the hub communities, having been interim moderator in the parishes at the south of the hub for many years. The response from the congregations and communities has been warm and welcoming and I appreciate this very much.

“Being the first hub minister in Scotland is an exciting opportunity and together with a supportive presbytery and lovely congregations, I will do all I can to ensure its success.”

Read more: Over-55s set for new calling in Kirk rethink on preachers

Ms Hood grew up in Campbeltown and is a graduate of Aberdeen University. She has taught English and Religious Education at Invergordon Academy, Plockton High School and Lochgilphead High School.

A service of introduction was held for Ms Hood – who will carry out the paid role for 12 months initially – in Tarbert, Loch Fyne, on Saturday. But for the last month she has been at the forefront of supporting the local community following the sinking of the trawler, TT100 Nancy Glen, in Loch Fyne.

Read more: Over-55s set for new calling in Kirk rethink on preachers

Ms Hood, along with Free Church minister Rev Robert MacLeod and Matthew Ramsay of the Fishermen’s Mission, led a quayside service 10 days ago which was attended by around 500 people.

Dr Chris Brett, clerk to the presbytery of Argyll, said: “Catriona is already wellknown in the area. We look forward to an exciting new phase in the life of the Church in Argyll.”