AS teacher numbers plummeted across Scotland in the years after the SNP took power in 2007 the decline became a key political battleground.

The Scottish Government expected councils to maintain numbers at nearly 53,000 to help deliver its policy on smaller class sizes, but faced with declining pupil rolls, many local authorities opted to axe teachers in the face of budget cuts.

By 2015 numbers had fallen to around 48,000 and the SNP finally decided to get tough as pressure from teaching unions and opposition parties mounted.

