PARENTS who want Scotland’s only state-funded single sex school to admit boys are facing a challenge from other families.
A group of parents are lobbying Glasgow City Council for a consultation to change in the status of Notre Dame High School, the the west end.
However, a rival group of parents has hit back arguing the school should be left as it is.
A spokeswoman for the group - which is calling itself Girls for Notre Dame - said those backing a consultation did not represent all views.
She said: “We believe the positive established status of a celebrated and last remaining publicly funded all-girls school in Scotland should remain.
“It does not make sense either to ask the council to spend limited funds and time on a consultation to change something which is delivering positively for the city.
“Notre Dame High is the last remaining accessible, high performing school of its kind in Scotland.”
Glasgow City Council has already said a wider consultation on all school catchment areas should take place first.
A council spokeswoman said: “Our secondary school catchment consultation will result in a consistent system being adopted across Glasgow and has to be concluded before we can consider a consultation on the future of Notre Dame High School.
“Education officers continue to liaise with the various parent groups who have a range of opinions.
“We would urge all interested parties to make their views known as part of the secondary catchment exercise in order that they shape any future potential changes.”
There are still single sex private schools in Scotland, but Notre Dame is the only single sex comprehensive.
