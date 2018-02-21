The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Sunderland to celebrate the city’s vibrant arts scene and tour a new bridge.
William and Kate will visit the Fire Station, one of Sunderland’s most iconic buildings, recently converted into a music and arts hub.
The royal couple are expected to go on a short walkabout outside the building before enjoying a colourful performance of music, dance and theatre from local children and young people inside, and will end their visit by officially opening the Fire Station.
Loading article content
Later the Duke and Duchess will travel to see the Northern Spire, an ambitious and striking new bridge over the River Wear, due to open this Spring.
The 1,550-tonne pylon structure is twice as high as Nelson’s Column and taller than Big Ben’s clock tower.
As a Sunderland City Council project, Northern Spire is a key part of a wider transport plan to improve links between the Port of Sunderland and the city centre with the A19.
William and Kate will meet local children whose generation will benefit from the bridge in the future, before officially crossing the bridge and meeting the engineers and construction workers who have made the project a reality.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.