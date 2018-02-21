One Devonshire Gardens has appointed Gary Townsend as head chef of its 3AA Rosette restaurant.

The Glasgow hotel by Hotel du Vin said the former head chef of Cameron House brings experience from a number of Michelin kitchens having also worked for L’Enclume, Restaurant Sat Bains, Hibiscus and Midsummer House Rosettes.

The chef 16 years of experience which he has honed in some of the country’s most renowned kitchens including Tom Kitchin’s, The Kitchin and Martin Wishart, where he worked as a sous chef during the time the restaurant was awarded a Michelin Star back in 2011.

Mr Townsend, said: “One Devonshire Gardens has an incredible reputation and it is a real honour to take on the role as head chef and join a fantastic team in the kitchen.

"It is a pleasure to work somewhere that shares my passion for good quality, seasonal produce and celebrating Scotland’s fantastic larder.

“It’s been a busy few weeks already with lots of developing and planning, something that I am incredibly passionate about.

"Learning and development is a key role of being a chef, ensuring that everything that goes out is the best it can be for both the customer and the team in the kitchen.”

Mr Townsend heads up a team of 11 in the kitchen, including a number of chefs he has worked with previously at Cameron House.

Marianne Clavé, general manager at One Devonshire Gardens, said: “Gary is an outstanding chef and we are thrilled to have him join our team.

"He’s already created a number of incredible dishes and we are excited for our regular guests and new customers to experience his new menus.”

A fire claimed the lives of two people at Cameron House Hotel in Loch Lomond in December.