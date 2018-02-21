HERE is a selection of photographs from across the UK and around the world that made the news on Wednesday, February 21.

In this striking image, a woman is captured taking a picture of the Staten Island Ferry in the morning fog on February 20, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

HeraldScotland:

Loading article content

In the image below, a grey seal nicknamed Mrs Frisbee is released back into the wild at Horsey Gap in Norfolk. The adult female seal had been cared for by the RSPCA. She was admitted in an emaciated condition after a frisbee became embedded in her neck. (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

HeraldScotland:

This atmospheric shot of the Scottish Crannog Centre at Kenmore, Perthshire – replete with a rainbow – was taken from Taymouth Marina by Herald reader Alan Frew. He used a Nikon D7000.

HeraldScotland:

To submit your photographs, email: pictures@theherald.co.uk