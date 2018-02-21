SCOTTISH transport minister Humza Yousaf's father has been left “badly shaken” after being attacked outside his suburban home.

Businessman Muzaffar Yousaf, 66, was assaulted outside his house in Glasgow’s Newton Mearns and left with injuries to his face.

Police confirmed two men had been arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly saw Mr Yousaf’s Jaguar car stolen and later recovered.

A spokeswoman said: "Around 7.30am on Friday, February 2, police were called to a report that a 66-year-old man had been injured and his Jaguar car allegedly stolen by two men from outside a house in Newton Mearns.

“The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for a facial injury and then released.

“The Jaguar car was recovered a short distance from the house. Two men, aged 42 and 36 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A friend of Humza Yousaf told the Scottish Daily Mail that his father had been left “badly shaken” by the attack.

They said: “It was absolutely horrific and Humza was shocked to hear of his father’s ordeal.

“Thankfully he is recovering well but it was traumatic for his dad, who had been getting ready to go to work.

“He had a lot of support from neighbours and the local community.”

Humza has previously spoken of how he was “heavily influenced” by his father’s politics growing up.

He became the youngest-ever SNP MSP when he was elected in May 2011 at the age of just 25.