IF a safety net exists then it would seem foolhardy not to use it.

Teachers were always likely to allow pupils the belt and braces approach of sitting National 5 exams as well as National 4 unit assessments despite the clear call for them to be used sparingly.

More than 14,000 entries represents more than “exceptional circumstances”, but it should be recognised the figure is reduction on previous years and perhaps an indication that the qualifications system is beginning to settle down after a difficult few years.

The situation arose after Education Secretary John Swinney agreed to get rid of unit assessments that were part of National 5 following pressure from teaching unions.

The decision was made to reduce spiralling teacher workload and lift the burden of assessment on pupils with more emphasis placed on the final exam.

However, an unintended and embarrassing consequence was the realisation later that removing units that allowed pupils the fall-back of a National 4 if they failed National 5 could mean some leaving school with nothing.

As a result Mr Swinney had to reverse the decision, but did do as an interim measure and only in exceptional circumstances.

He said at the time: “The new guidance confirms that a fall-back option will be available for National 5 on an interim basis only until such time as the National 4 qualification has been revised.

“The guidance also makes clear that this should only be used in exceptional circumstances.”

As Mr Swinney highlighted, the underlying issue relates to the popularity or otherwise of National 4 qualifications.

When they were introduced in 2014 the Scottish Qualifications Authority said they would be seen as the equal of others and would be a natural lead-in to work, apprenticeships or vocational college courses for those not going on to higher study.

However, as a number of surveys have revealed many teachers and parents have not bought into the qualification as was originally expected.

Some warned National 4 had led to groups of pupils viewing themselves as “second-class citizens” because there is no final exam.

As a result teachers have felt under pressure to push pupils towards the more advanced National 5 qualification, which does have an external exam, safe in the knowledge that those who failed would have the safety net of the units.

Unfortunately, there is no simple solution because opinion is still split over the future of National 4.

Some teachers believe only the introduction of an external exam will help restore its reputation, but others argue just as strongly that this will disadvantage those who do not naturally perform in exam conditions.

There is a view that the scrapping of the unit assessments will help resolve the problem because pupils will have to be entered for the appropriate level of qualification.

Persuading parents National 4 is the best option will be vital to ensure the revised qualification’s success.