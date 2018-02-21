TEACHERS are entering thousands of pupils for controversial classroom-based assessments despite being told by minsters they should only be used in exceptional circumstances.

New figures show there are more than 14,000 entries for National 5 units this year – with numbers expected to rise.

The units are important because they allow National 5 pupils who fail the end of year exam to be awarded the lower National 4 instead.

John Swinney, the Education Secretary, scrapped them last year amid concern from unions that they were a burden on both teachers and pupils.

When it was realised the move could mean pupils who failed National 5 leaving school with no qualifications they were brought back for use in “exceptional circumstances”.

However, data released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) under freedom of information legislation show there are already 14,230 entries for the units this year.

Opposition politicians said the figures showed Mr Swinney’s call was being shunned by schools.

Concerns were also raised about the reputation of National 4 which has been seen as a second class qualification by some parents because it doesn’t have a final exam.

READ MORE: Budget cuts pave way for reduction in exam choice

Liz Smith, education spokeswoman for the Scottish Conservative Party, said: “These statistics are firm evidence the numbers of pupils using the fall-back system are substantially more than the last resort hoped for by John Swinney.

“They are indicative of the concerns amongst teachers about the weaknesses within the National 4 exam and the fact that these weaknesses put pressure on the teachers to present more pupils for National 5 when these pupils are less able to cope.

“It is abundantly clear National 4 needs reform so Scotland’s qualification system better caters for the needs of pupils.”

Iain Gray, education spokesman for the Scottish Labour Party, called for a review of all secondary school qualifications to iron out problems.

He said: “John Swinney insisted that students sitting National 5 would only have access to National 4 as a fall-back in exceptional circumstances.

“These figures show tens of thousands of these fall-backs are being used which is further evidence that the system is not working.

“The real problem is that the SNP introduced changes without doing the essential work.”

However, teaching unions argued the figures were a significant reduction on previous years and amounted to just four per cent of total entries at National 5.

READ MORE: Pupils face longer exams after qualifications shake-up

READ MORE: hand-written exams to be phased out

Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, which represents secondary heads, said: “As the profession becomes more confident in predicting presentation levels it is to be expected that the number of pupils depending on fall back will decline.”

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland, added: “Hopefully this reflects a reduction in the assessment burden for pupils and staff, but it would be a concern if there was a sudden spike as we move further into the session so the situation needs to be monitored.

“There remains a need for the remaining issues with National 4 to be rectified to ensure this presents a valuable option for pupils which has the confidence of teachers, parents, colleges and employers.”

An SQA spokesman said: “The entry data provided was provisional and continues to change as centres make amendments to entries.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “It is crucial that pupils are presented at the correct level of qualification to meet their educational needs. This also avoids assessment becoming over-bureaucratic for teachers.

“This is outlined in the guidance issued from the Assessment and National Qualifications group. The Deputy First Minister also wrote to representative organisations of education directors, head teachers and teachers stating that learners should only be presented for both the National 5 course and units in exceptional circumstances, and school leaders should help to deliver this.

“We will be discussing this further with our partners.”