A man is believed to have been shot in Cambuslang. 

Police are at the scene on Cadoc Street near the Kirkhill Bar, and the incident has been described as ongoing. 

Officers were called to the scene at 8.50pm and nearby streets have been cordoned off.

The man’s injuries are unknown but he is said to have been taken to hospital. 

Reports suggest he was ambushed as he parked his car in Cambuslang and staggered into a nearby bar. 

More to follow. 