THE re-run rectorship election at the University of Aberdeen was at the centre of a row over alleged trans-bashing after one candidate pledged to stop the provision of gender neutral toilets.

Angus Hepburn, the second year business student from Kippen, near Stirling, aired his views during a candidate panel debate where he referred to "policies that are not popular and are coming from an ideology which is dangerous and must be stopped.”

Mr Hepburn, who was the subject of a complaint alleging homophobic and transphobic remarks during an aborted election campaign in November while discussing the provision of the toilets said that if elected he will "make sure that does not progress".

The rise of gender-neutral toilets has come about to help transgender, non-binary people and those struggling with gender identity issues feel more comfortable.

Mr Hepburn said: "Our safety as men and women, our safety from having to share toilets with women or having to have an expansion of something which is pointless because there's already more than one percent of toilets in the university are gender neutral therefore we don't need any more [sic].

"I'm going to protect us. I'm going to protect men, I'm going to protect women from being able to have space or not having to worry about some policies that are not popular and are coming from an ideology which is dangerous and must be stopped. [sic]"

As he finished one member of the audience shouted: "What about protecting non-binary people, like me?"

Later in a tweet in response to criticism from fellow candidate Scottish Greens co-convenor Maggie Chapman, he said: "I have been attacked for no reason. There are sufficient disabled toilets on campus for other people if they feel afraid. And males and female the majority of the world want to be protected from those who could pretend to be non-binary. you just have to live with it.

"I did not hurt anyone. I said what people would say if they had the guts to stand up to your flawed ideology and that is why Greens will never come to power and that our stable democracy will last milenia to come."

Also present at the panel debate were current Rector Maggie Chapman, singer, broadcaster and producer Fiona Kennedy, student Israrullah Khan and solicitor James Steel.

Voting is due to close on Thursday on the re-vote, two months after the University was at the centre of an "abuse of power" row as it ratified a decision to scrap the Rector election over allegations of "dirty tricks" by the campaign for Maggie Chapman, the co-convenor of the Scottish Greens.

The new ballot was called for after at least one other candidate wanted Ms Chapman, the current Rector, removed from the ballot in a row over hundreds of campaign posters being torn down.

A complaint had already been made about Mr Hepburn during the campaign for the scrapped election in November over alleged homophobic views.

Angus Hepburn's outburst at the University of Aberdeen hustings. Source: Myshele Haywood (Facebook)

An open letter to the university from a students group alleged that Mr Hepburn had made "outrageous statements" including "homophobic, transphobic and sexist remarks".

The group said: "With Angus Hepburn announcing his candidacy for Rector we as the students he would be representing, felt it important to raise our concerns.

"While it might not be under the university's power to prevent him from campaigning we urge that a true picture of his views and his actions is given. It is only fair to give the voters an informed picture of who they are voting for."

In an email to one student in November, Nicholas Edwards, the assistant registrar and enrolled solicitor said that there had been a "very productive" meeting between Professor Mike Greaves, the senior vice principal and Mr Hepburn over "the allegations regarding his conduct".

When the open letter was read to him during the first election campaign, Mr Hepburn, who said he had Asperger's Syndrome said it arose from a "private" discussion that was videoed.

"Are they appropriate... it is not appropriate to say those things," he said on Aberdeen Student Radio. "I have asked God for forgiveness and I am trying every day to do that (sic).

Angus Hepburn reacts as he is told about the open letter

"And this year I haven't said any of that [sic]. And I feel that people should forgive me. I have asked for forgiveness."

When asked about protection of rights for LGBT+ students, he said: "I have Asperger's and I don't really understand it . It is not something that makes sense to me at all.

"I don't think it is good that I am being targeted in an election."

"By accepting to run for Rector I have taken the decision not to criticise any fellow groups for their beliefs and I am going to be a better Christian and respect everyone. If you call me out, I will apologise. But by running for this I accept I must be impartial."

And during a hustings in the same month he denied sexism.

Ms Chapman said of Mr Hepburn's panel remarks: “I am appalled by what Angus Hepburn said. The university had the opportunity to challenge his [alleged] homophobia and transphobia in the November elections, and chose to ‘have a friendly chat with him’ instead because he has Asperger’s.

"That, in itself, is just awful."

She added: "The idea that gender neutral toilets is an 'ideology' is simply ridiculous. We all use gender neutral toilets in our homes and in many situations where there is only one toilet available.

"Institutions that seek to be inclusive should ensure that the facilities they design and provide are inclusive too, and gender neutral toilets are just a part of this."

Ms Kennedy seen smiling during the video clarified that it was meant to "encourage the person in the audience to expand on their original point" and that it was "disappointing that this has been taken out of context".

Meanwhile the convener of the University’s LGBTI society said: “The role of Rector is to be a voice for students, closing the void between students and management. Hearing [alleged] transphobic language used at the hustings is just unacceptable, the role of Rector is supposed to bring people closer together, not divide us further.”