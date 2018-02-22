A FATHER has been left “furious” after dozens of used syringes were dumped in his garden leaving his daughter unable to play outside.

Jamie Findlay is worried about the safety of his children after spotting the pile of hypodermic needles.

The 30-year-old has said that none of the youngsters, who are aged 11, 10 and six, are allowed outside of their home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, any longer.

He is urging the local authority to step in and find him a new house so he can leave behind the home he has lived in for the last decade.

The father-of-three said the entire incident is something that “no father should have to deal with” and that his loved one’s safety was his main priority.

He said: “My partner looked out the kitchen window and she made me aware of it and we phoned the police. My daughter was here and she had seen it all lying out in the garden.

“I can’t let the kids out to play in case there is anything lying about. I am furious with the council because I want out of here. I was brought up in this area and this is the worst I have ever seen it.

“The council and the police are fully aware of the needles.

“My family’s health and safety come first and should be made a priority now.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the council arranged for the removal and safe removal of abandoned syringes.

Rob Simpson, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of housing, said: “We can confirm we have received the letter and are discussing the concerns directly with the tenant.”