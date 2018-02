A FATHER has been left “furious” after dozens of used syringes were dumped in his garden leaving his daughter unable to play outside.

Jamie Findlay is worried about the safety of his children after spotting the pile of hypodermic needles.

The 30-year-old has said that none of the youngsters, who are aged 11, 10 and six, are allowed outside of their home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, any longer.

