THE Queen is to lead tributes to the American evangelist Dr Billy Graham, following his death at the age of 99.

The preacher spread the gospel to more people than anyone else in history and reached hundreds of millions of people either in person or via TV and satellite links during his 70 years in the pulpit, and met the Queen while on missionary work in the UK.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said a private message of condolence is to be sent to Mr Graham’s family, including his son and fellow evangelist Franklin Graham.

