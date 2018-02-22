A HIGHLAND lodge which dates from the 17th century has been named Scotland’s Hotel of the Year at a prestigious awards ceremony.
East Haugh House Hotel near Pitlochry received the title at the The 2nd Annual Prestige Hotel awards in Glasgow.
The 350-year-old home, which boasts 12 bedrooms, was picked by judges after being selected by a public vote.
More than 18,000 votes were cast in the search for the best of Scotland’s hotel trade, with other winners including Knock Castle, in Crieff, named as the Best Hotel Restaurant, Fonab Castle, Pitlochry, dubbed the Best Spa Hotel.
Auchrannie resort and spa on the isle of Arran was picked as the best country hotel, while Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel was named best city hotel while the Crowne Plaza won the award for best business hotel.
Trump Turnberry was named best golf hotel.
The evening was hosted by Capital FM’s breakfast host Des Clarke while the event’s partners included Allied Irish Bank, Pravha, Alliance Scotland, Aaron Whiskey, Berendsen, TLT Lawyers and Loch Fyne.
Entertainment at the event, at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow, was provided by the Glasgow Philharmonia Orchestra, West End stars Sabrina Carter of Wicked and Mike Sterling of Phantom of the Opera.
Warren Paul, chief executive of the Prestige Hotel Events, said: “I am delighted with the response we have had to the 2018 Prestige Hotel Awards presented by Allied Irish Bank.
“We pride ourselves on being Scotland’s most transparent hotel competition. The hotel industry is thriving in Scotland and deserves recognition.”
