FOUR years ago, his movie The Grand Budapest Hotel opened the Glasgow Film Festival.
And last night, Wes Anderson’s latest offering, the animated adventure Isle of Dogs, was the curtain-raiser for the 2018 event.
The 14th annual Glasgow Film Festival opened with his new stop-motion animation, set in a dystopian future Japan, following a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog. The tale features actors Scarlett Johansson, Billy Murray, Jeff Goldblum and Tilda Swinton among the voice cast.
Festival co-directors Allison Gardner and Allan Hunter attended the launch.
Mr Hunter said: “Wes Anderson is one of the most imaginative, beguiling filmmakers working in world cinema and we are thrilled to open GFF 2018 with the UK premiere of his brand new film.”
Over the 12-day festival, more than 330 separate events and screenings will take place, showcasing films from 51 countries – including the first European screening of David Tennant’s new rom-com, You, Me and Him.
The movie follows a lesbian couple who end up both falling pregnant at the same time, with Tennant’s character a donor.
Inverness-born actress Karen Gillan is also due to take to the red carpet for the world premiere of her directorial debut, The Party’s Just Beginning, for which she wrote the script and stars.
The film, which was shot in Glasgow and Inverness, sees the former Doctor Who actress play a character dealing with the loss of her best friend from suicide. It is described as an honest tale of loss, grief and survivor’s guilt.
This year’s festival runs until March 4. It will close with a documentary, Nae Pasaran, telling the true story of Scots who “defied” Pinochet.
Other highlights include a 30th anniversary showing of Die Hard.
