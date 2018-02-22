The number of straws purchased by Parliament has doubled in the last three years, official figures reveal.

Data from the House of Commons Commission showed the number of straws bought had gone up from 6,000 in 2014/15 to 12,250 in 2016/17.

SNP MP David Linden described the increase as “pretty alarming” after uncovering the information via a written parliamentary question.

SNP MP David Linden (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Glasgow East MP Mr Linden asked Lib Dem former minister Tom Brake, representing the House of Commons Commission, how many single-use plastic straws were dispensed by catering outlets on the parliamentary estate in each of the last five years.

Mr Brake replied: “The exact number of single-use plastic straws dispensed by catering outlets on the parliamentary estate in each of the last five years is unknown.

“However the number of straws purchased by the House for this purpose was: 2012/13: 14,000; 2013/14: 16,250; 2014/15: 6,000; 2015/16: 9,000; 2016/17: 12,250.”

Mr Linden told the Press Association: “We as legislators should be taking a lead on this and the fact that the figure has doubled since 2014/15 is pretty alarming. I will be using the next session of questions to the House of Commons Commission to raise this issue.”

Mr Linden said he was prompted to ask the question following an initiative by Sunnyside Primary School in his constituency. He added he did not want to see the world’s oceans filled with plastic.

It was “now incumbent on MPs to take action on this issue” and the figures provided a real “call for action to cut down on the use of plastic straws”.

Dozens of senior Tories including Environment Secretary Michael Gove have promised to cut down on their plastic use for Lent in the latest sign of the party’s bid to burnish its green credentials.

A House of Commons Spokesperson said: “The House Service is currently reviewing the sustainability and environmental management of single use disposable plastics in the House of Commons.

"A paper is to be submitted for discussion at the Administration Committee in March 2018 outlining the initiatives that can be taken forward to reduce the consumption of single use disposable plastics on the estate and increase recycling rates of all waste materials.”