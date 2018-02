A sightseeing helicopter made at last two 360-degree turns before crashing in the Grand Canyon killing three British tourists and injuring three others and the pilot, according to a report.

The National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report does not say what caused the February 10 crash.

However, aviation expert Jerry Kidrick said the report’s description of the helicopter’s movements as recounted by witnesses indicates its tail rotor was not working properly to keep the helicopter from spinning.

