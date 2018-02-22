Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each.
Stormzy fended off competition in the British male solo artist and British album categories, while Lipa scored the British female solo artist gong and the breakthrough act prize.
Other winners included Rag’N’Bone Man, Lorde, Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar.
Here is a list of all the winners at the 2018 Brit Awards:
British female solo artist
Dua Lipa
British male solo artist
Stormzy
International group
Foo Fighters
British single
Rag’N’Bone Man – Human
International male
Kendrick Lamar
British breakthrough act
Dua Lipa
International female
Lorde
British group
Gorillaz
Global success
Ed Sheeran
British artist video of the year
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
British album
Stormzy
