Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each.

Stormzy fended off competition in the British male solo artist and British album categories, while Lipa scored the British female solo artist gong and the breakthrough act prize.

Other winners included Rag’N’Bone Man, Lorde, Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2018 Brit Awards:

British female solo artist
Dua Lipa

British male solo artist
Stormzy

International group
Foo Fighters

British single
Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

International male
Kendrick Lamar

British breakthrough act
Dua Lipa

International female
Lorde

British group
Gorillaz

Global success
Ed Sheeran

British artist video of the year
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

British album
Stormzy