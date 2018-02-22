A trust which plans to bring an 18th century windmill into community ownership is among eight projects sharing £1.2 million in financial support.

Carluke Development Trust (CDT) in South Lanarkshire receives £278,000 to bring the High Mill site into community ownership.

It includes the historic A-listed High Mill, the most complete windmill of its type in Scotland plus a former market garden of 1.2 acres.

Tom Sneddon, chairman of trust said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this crucial financial support from the Scottish Land Fund, allowing CDT, on behalf of the communities of Carluke, to take ownership of the land and the buildings of the Carluke High Mill.

"The work has only just begun and we will now embark on the journey of creating a new community garden and growing space which will become a focal point for educational, training and volunteering activities within Carluke."

The trust is one of eight groups sharing £1.2 million from the Scottish Land Fund for community ownership projects.

Others include the Straiton Village Cooperative, which receives £275,500, and Kirkshaws Neighbourhood Centre SCIO which is awarded £68,262.

Also among the recipients are Strathmore Community Hub Steering Group (£113,000) and Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company which receives £202,000.

John Watt, chairman of Scottish Land Fund Committee said: "We know that groups put a tremendous amount of research, drive and passion into fleshing out their community ownership plans, and I am delighted that the Scottish Land Fund has been able to step in and make their dreams a reality."

Cabinet Secretary for Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham added: "Each project will make its own distinctive contribution to the quality of life in the local community, bringing people together and creating opportunities for employment, recreation and volunteering.

"The Scottish Government will continue to promote community land ownership and work to ensure that land in Scotland delivers benefits for everyone."