AN MP at the centre of a row over racist and homophobic comments has apologised unreservedly to his constituents.
Hugh Gaffney, who represents Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, used his local newspaper column to condemn his language as “offensive and completely wrong”.
He came under fire earlier this month after making reference to a “c****y” takeaway meal and joking about Robert Burns not being “bent” during a Burns Supper.
UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described his comments as “completely wrong” – but refused to suspend him.
Mr Gaffney wrote in the Airdrie and Coatbridge Advertiser: “I want to begin my latest column by reiterating the apology I have made for language I used during a speech in Edinburgh on February 3, at a social event for Labour students.
“At that Burns Supper I used words relating to the Chinese and LGBT communities which were offensive and completely wrong.
“I have unreservedly apologised for the offence caused, and I do so here again: I made a mistake and I am sorry.
“I want to make it very clear, in particular to the two communities concerned, it was never my intention to insult, offend or attack anyone.
“I will do everything possible to make amends with both the Chinese community and the LGBT community.
“I would also like to apologise to everyone in Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill for any embarrassment this has caused them and reassure you all that I am committed to the equality and diversity training I have now begun.”
