A man who was gunned down on a Cambuslang street has been named as a local football manager.

Cambuslang Rangers boss Paul McColl was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds following the incident on Wednesday night.

The blood-soaked 49-year-old staggered into nearby Kirkhill Bar claiming that he had been shot on Cadoc Street around 8.50pm.

Shocked customers in the pub looked on in horror as attempts were made to stem blood coming from the his wounds.

Early reports suggested he had been shot in the face and stomach.

Emergency services, including armed police, raced to the scene following reports of the attack.

Armed police cleared the area before McColl was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

One resident of Cadoc Street, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The first I heard was when the police came swarming round and there was a big commotion.

“I didn’t hear the gunshots but I could see blood on the street so it must’ve happened outside.

“Everyone knows Paul round here.

“He lived in this building for a while before moving across the street.

“They definitely targeted him because there’s not much trouble in this area but Paul is well known so news spread fast that he’d been shot."

A statement from Cambuslang Rangers said: “The club is saddened to hear the serious injuries sustained by our manager Paul following an incident in Cambuslang.

“Our thoughts are with Paul and his family at this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8:50pm police received report of a 49-year-old male found with gunshot wounds in Cadoc Street, Cambuslang.

“Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as stable.

“Police officers are still on the scene dealing with the ongoing incident to try and establish the full circumstances surrounding it.”