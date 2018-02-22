A man who was gunned down on a Cambuslang street has been named as a local football manager.
Cambuslang Rangers boss Paul McColl was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds following the incident on Wednesday night.
The blood-soaked 49-year-old staggered into nearby Kirkhill Bar claiming that he had been shot on Cadoc Street around 8.50pm.
Loading article content
#cambuslang shooting pic.twitter.com/vZhUOutiDI— Craig Lappin (@LappinCraig) February 21, 2018
Shocked customers in the pub looked on in horror as attempts were made to stem blood coming from the his wounds.
Early reports suggested he had been shot in the face and stomach.
Emergency services, including armed police, raced to the scene following reports of the attack.
Armed police cleared the area before McColl was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.
One resident of Cadoc Street, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The first I heard was when the police came swarming round and there was a big commotion.
“I didn’t hear the gunshots but I could see blood on the street so it must’ve happened outside.
“Everyone knows Paul round here.
“He lived in this building for a while before moving across the street.
“They definitely targeted him because there’s not much trouble in this area but Paul is well known so news spread fast that he’d been shot."
A statement from Cambuslang Rangers said: “The club is saddened to hear the serious injuries sustained by our manager Paul following an incident in Cambuslang.
“Our thoughts are with Paul and his family at this difficult time.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8:50pm police received report of a 49-year-old male found with gunshot wounds in Cadoc Street, Cambuslang.
“Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as stable.
“Police officers are still on the scene dealing with the ongoing incident to try and establish the full circumstances surrounding it.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.