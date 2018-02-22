NICOLA Sturgeon has revealed she knows some of the victims of a recent crime wave targeted against the Asian community in and around Glasgow.

The First Minister urged anyone with information about the “pernicious” attacks to report it.

At FMQs, Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw said Police Scotland had told a recent meeting of the Asian community in his Eastwood seat about the problem.

He said officers had confirmed “a sustained series of forensically-aware gang-related targeted attacks on Asian households in Eastwood and in East Dunbartonshire”.

It is understood houses were targeted for jewellery.

He said: “If we are going to tackle this particular, very pernicious attack on the Asian community, it does require all of the public to give whatever information they have to the police so that they can act on it.”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I represent a very large Asian population in my own constituency [Glasgow Southside] and I’m very, very well aware of this issue and these attacks, and they are attacks targeted on the Asian community.

“They are absolutely unacceptable and should be completely condemned by all of us.

“I know people personally who have been targeted in this way in recent weeks.

“Jackson Carlaw is right to say that anybody within the community who has concerns should come forward and share those concern. These attacks are pernicious and must be tackled.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact the Community Investigation Unit in Govan by calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55111.