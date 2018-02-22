THE SNP’s flagship pledge to double free childcare by 2020 remains “on track”, the First Minister has insisted, despite spending watchdogs casting doubt on the timetable.
Audit Scotland said it was “difficult to see” how the increase from 600 to 1140 hours per year could be delivered on time, given delays in planning, recruitment and real estate problems, and a £160m disagreement with councils over the funding required.
Scottish Labour Richard Leonard and LibDem Willie Rennie both questioned Nicola Sturgeon on the issue at First Minister’s Questions.
Mr Leonard said: "This government rightly made childcare its flagship policy but as it stands there is not enough money, not enough staff, not enough buildings to keep that promise."
Mr Rennie backed the policy, but said he feared ministers would “not be able to deliver it”.
He said: "At the current rate of progress it will take another 20 years to recruit the staff needed and it will take 45 years before places are available everywhere.”
Ms Sturgeon said some of the criticisms were “ridiculous” and would be proven ridiculous when the policy was in place, adding: “We are on track to deliver this expansion."
She said: “This is one of the key policies of this government.. It is one we are determined to deliver and determined to put the funding and the planning in place."
