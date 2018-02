SCOTTISH ministers have insisted they hold no information on which military aircraft are using Prestwick Airport – or where they are being deployed.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown yesterday dodged a question on whether the airport had been used by US military aircraft for rendition flights or live missions to Syria.

But a Scottish Government spokesman later said the facility – which it bought for £1 in 2013 when it faced closure – was operated at arm’s length, adding: “The Scottish Government does not hold information on the purpose of aircraft using the airport.”

