MAGGIE Chapman, the Scottish Greens co-convenor whose was at the centre of a 'dirty tricks' row has been re-elected as the new Rector of the University of Aberdeen.

Ms Chapman was elected after a fractious process which led to an election being scrapped in November over allegations that supporters of the Greens leader were involved in tearing down campaign posters of her rivals vying for the post.

The low key announcement was made on Twitter.

The scrapped election led to an "abuse of power" row after a leaked document revealed that the elections committee indicated that the decision was against the "interests of fairness and natural justice" because Ms Chapman's team had no right of reply to the allegations.

Despite pressure from Ms Chapman to divulge the original results in the "interests of democractic transparancy" the University of Aberdeen never divulged.

But now after another controversial election campaign, in which one of the candidates was accused of 'trans-bashing', Mr Chapman has again emerged victorious.

The university scrapped the original election after finding what it thought were widespread breaches of electoral rules prompting a decision to re-run.

There were complaints a smaller number of posters were also removed by other candidates but it was claimed Ms Chapman's campaign was the worst offender.

But the move condemned Ms Chapman's campaign team who strongly deny any wrongdoing and said there was no evidence to support the claims.

They insisted it was "much more likely" the complaints were a ruse to annul the election and the decision undermined "the votes cast by students in good faith for all candidates".

Her campaign team said it remained clear to everyone that the Scottish Green Party co-convenor had won and that the election process was sound, with no suggestion of vote-rigging, voter intimidation, or impersonation.

The university student body also called for the re-vote to be rescinded saying the decision to scrap the election was "undemocratic" and also called for the results of the original vote to be declared.

Ms Chapman said at the time:"Farce doesn't even begin to describe it. It is clear that the university management neither understands proper governance, nor cares that they don't."

In the second poll an attempt was made by some students to get the campus cat Buttons to be a candidate, which was seen as a commentary on how some felt the election had been conducted. The moggie was rejected.

The ancient post of Rector of the University of Aberdeen has a rich tradition dating back to the foundation of the institution in 1495 and has been held by notables such as former Prime Ministers Winston Churchill and Herbert Henry Asquith, steel industrialist Andrew Carnegie and actor Iain Cuthbertson.

The Rector since 1860 was the students' only representative, and, in more recent years, their main representative on the University Court.

Ms Chapman's opponents in the new election were singer, broadcaster and producer Fiona Kennedy, student Israrullah Khan, solicitor James Steel and Angus Hepburn, a second year business student from Kippen, near Stirling.