TWO Christian peacemakers have been granted visas to attend a Kirk event in Scotland after an eleventh hour plea to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Stephen Gethins, North East Fife MP, called on Ms Rudd to intervene to ensure they could attend “vitally important” mediation and conflict resolution workshops, organised and fully funded by the Church of Scotland.

The two men had their visa applications rejected twice which meant it was unclear if they would be able to join nine other members of the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan for the training programme which starts on Monday, March 5.

