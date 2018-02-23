TWO Christian peacemakers have been granted visas to attend a Kirk event in Scotland after an eleventh hour plea to Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Stephen Gethins, North East Fife MP, called on Ms Rudd to intervene to ensure they could attend “vitally important” mediation and conflict resolution workshops, organised and fully funded by the Church of Scotland.

Read more: Immigration officials branded "racist" after Uganda's Queen of TV denied visa to enter UK

The two men had their visa applications rejected twice which meant it was unclear if they would be able to join nine other members of the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan for the training programme which starts on Monday, March 5.

The Home Office said late on Thursday that it had overturned the decision, the Kirk said.

Mr Gethins, SNP International Affairs and Europe spokesman, said: “Once again the UK Visas and Immigration system has put stumbling blocks in the way of people who have genuine reasons to be visiting Scotland.

"Both ministers have been denied visas by the UK Embassy in Kampala, Uganda because they believe they have, ‘not demonstrated any personal ties to your home country’.

“This is ridiculous as they both live, work and have family in their parishes.

“How else can anyone demonstrate a ‘tie’ to their country?”

Mr Gethins said it was "ludicrous that two members of this group were denied entry on this basis".

Very Rev Dr John Chalmers said: "This was the response we were hoping for, I am delighted at this turnaround in events.

"Now our course will go ahead as planned and with these two participants set to benefit from both advanced conflict resolution and an opportunity to experience a respite from the trauma of their everyday lives.

"When they return to South Sudan we expect them to be refreshed in themselves and carrying a new hope for the future of their nation."