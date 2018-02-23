PRINCE Charles has become patron of the Scottish Tartans Authority.
The STA, a registered charity and the only organisation dedicated to the promotion, protection and preservation of Scotland’s national cloth, now has the royal seal of approval for its work.
John McLeish, STA chairman, said "our iconic national cloth has a distinct style and evokes strong feelings of belonging, making it the best-known and best-loved fabric in the world.
“We consider it a great honour that His Royal Highness has agreed to become our Patron and we are very grateful for his support and encouragement as we seek to enhance the profile of tartan and secure its legacy for future generations."
Recent STA collaborations have included working with the Braemar Royal Highland Society in developing a Highland Games Exhibition and advising the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in the Scottish capital.
