A SOCIAL history tour through the underworld of Edinburgh's Old Town has welcomed a record 250,000 in the last year.
The Real Mary King’s Close had an 11 per cent increase on last year’s visitor numbers.
Since opening in 2003, over two and a half million people have walked in the footsteps of Mary King and the close's other residents, discovering the documented history of its preserved underground streets and spaces.
The milestone cements the historic site’s position as one of Edinburgh’s leading visitor attractions, with both the National Museum of Scotland and Edinburgh Castle having two million visitors each.
The attraction has benefited from significant investment over recent years, including the addition of an entrance on the Royal Mile, and upgrades to the tour route.
Originally budgeted to achieve just 60,000 visitors per year, the attraction has far surpassed expectations.
Craig Miller, general manager, the Real Mary King’s Close, said: “Welcoming our 250,000th guest was a huge achievement for the team here at RMKC.
"As the attraction continues to go from strength to strength, this coming year will see us launch some
exciting new experiences. We’re planning for more growth, and attracting even more guests from around the world.”
