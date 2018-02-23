A campaign to transform the King’s Theatre in the Scottish capital has received a £4m boost.
Edinburgh City Council's new budget includes £10m of funding for cultural buildings projects including the £4m which has been committed to the £25m campaign to transform the King’s Theatre.
The council grant sits alongside £5m from the trust’s own coffers raised through an existing levy on tickets.
A spokesman for the theatre said the £9m of confirmed funding "represents a major step in the King’s Campaign realising its ambition to transform the landmark theatre building for generations to come, underpinning the project financially and establishing vital leverage to secure additional funding".
A separate campaign to rejuvenate Leith Theatre is to receive £1m and £5m towards a planned city centre concert hall.
Duncan Hendry, chief executive of the Festival City Theatres Trust, which runs the Festival and King’s Theatres, said: "This significant commitment gets the ball rolling for us on the King’s fundraising campaign."
Opened in 1906, the King’s Theatre had performances from stars such as Laurence Olivier, Maria Callas and Rudolph Nureyev, it has over 190,000 visitors a year.
The overhaul of on-stage facilities and arts and community spaces with roof-top area are planned.
