SOMETIMES shell companies are called ghost firms. Such businesses rarely come out of the shadows they haunt, rarely reveal their true owners or real accounts. But, unlike, real spectres they can at least be killed. Or so we thought.

Now there is a new horror: zombie SLPs. For a decade or more SLPs – Scottish limited partnerships – have been a ghost firm of choice for organised criminals, money-launderers and tax evaders around the world.

Today The Herald reveals how one – New Assets Union – was used as a core vehicle for an alleged pyramid scam in Belarus. That SLP is now dead, dissolved last year just weeks before, it would have to declare a person of significant control, an owner. Will it stay dead? Probably, but not necessarily. That is because SLPs can be revived. They are not just ghost firms. They are revenants.

