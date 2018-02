SCOTLAND’S salmon industry could make an extra £23 million a year selling fish guts as health supplements, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture also recommended better marketing of fish heads, skins, trimmings and “frames” – which means bones with attached flesh and blood.

Working alongside experts from the University of Massachusetts, the Stirling experts found that the total value of by-products could increase by 803 per cent if salmon farms were to “maximise edible yields and introduce better separation at the processing stage”.

Loading article content