PARENTS whose children have been turned down for Glasgow’s Gaelic schools this year are being offered places at a new temporary annexe.

Ladywell school in Whiteinch, in the west of the city, is being brought into use to cope with soaring demand for Gaelic Medium Education (GME) and to ease overcrowding at the main Gaelic primary, Glasgow Gaelic School, in Berkeley Street.

Children from the south-west of the city who are currently in primary one to five at Glasgow Gaelic School will also be transferred to the new annexe.

