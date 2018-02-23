A husband who was on his honeymoon has become the fourth Briton to die following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon.

Jonathan Udall, originally from Southampton, died in a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday, 12 days after the accident, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said.

The 31-year-old’s wife, Ellie Milward, 29, is still believed to be in a critical condition in University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada after the crash at the Arizona tourist attraction.

Their friends, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died when the Airbus EC130 B4 crashed shortly before sunset on February 10.

Stuart Hill, 30 (left) and his brother Jason Hill, 32, who both died alongside Becky Dobson, 27 (PA)

They had also been celebrating Stuart Hill’s 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

More than £21,000 has been raised for Mr Udall and Ms Milward on a JustGiving crowdfunding webpage.

Chris Tucker, who set up the page, wrote on Thursday: “It is with a very heavy heart that I must type this.

“Our good friend Jon Udall has succumb to his injuries.

“He was strong, brave and I will never forget him. I will update this page when possible. Ellie is critical and is continuing to fight. ”

The Mohave County Medical Examiner previously said that multiple injuries killed Ms Dobson and the Hill brothers, all originally from Worthing, West Sussex.

Two others – Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42 – were also treated in hospital.

Hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service in Worthing to pay tribute to the victims last week.

Seven candles were lit – three of which were purple in memory of those who died and four white symbols of hope for those still in hospital.

The helicopter crashed on tribal land in a section of the Grand Canyon outside of the national park where air tours are not as highly regulated.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report said witnesses saw the helicopter do at least two 360-degree turns before hitting the ground.

Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer and others before issuing a full report in at least a year’s time.