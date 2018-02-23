A TWO-year-old boy who died from cot death amid scenes of chaos and neglect could have been protected, if agencies had intervened sooner, a report has concluded.

The significiant case review into the death of Clyde Campbell, in Inverness two years ago today, listed the named persons of Clyde and his 10 year old brother, mental health staff, social workers and neighbours of the family as among those who could have done more to raise concerns.

Amanda Hardie, the boys' mother was jailed for five months after admitting charges relating to neglect, in 2016. She frequently left her sons alone and the NSPCC had reported concerns that rubbish and animal excrement littered the family home.

Ms Hardie had mental health problems, was both a victim and perpetrator of domestic violence and regularly refused to cooperate with social services and other agencies.

The school which the toddler's brother attended had warned that he was taking on a caring role for Clyde in 2013, and agencies had concluded the children were at "direct risk of harm".

Despite this, the report from Highland Child Protection Committee (CPC)says, "these serious concerns for Child R's sibling were not appropriately escalated to senior social care managers."

Critics of the Named Person scheme – which has been implemented in the Highlands for more than a decade – called the findings a damning indictment of the scheme.

Simon Calvert, spokesman for No To Named Persons (NO2NP), said: "What happened to Clyde was a dreadful and needless tragedy."

He claimed the report was a "devastating critique", adding: “This is a damning dossier painting a picture of sustained multi-agency failures and describes in detail how so much more could have done to safeguard this little boy.

“We repeatedly warned that the Named Person scheme risked taking resources, time and attention away from the crucial task of child protection. Clearly it did nothing to help this poor child," Mr Calvert said.

Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Liz Smith said the report exposed the weaknesses of the named persons scheme. She added: "The overwhelming public reaction to the named person policy at the moment is one of confusion and difficulty."

The report says that teachers holding the role of named persons responsible for both brothers had significant concerns about their welfare. But they did not raise them as child protection issues soon enough, or communicate with each other.

"This was a missed opportunity," it states.

While the named persons knew they should do more about their concerns, the mechanism for doing so was not clear to them, the report claims.

It concludes named persons and other lead professionals "must be fully aware of the remit and limitations of their role ... and what actions to take when they have significant child protection concerns."

However the report also says health staff needed additional training, some of which has already taken place.

"NHS Highland and The Highland Council must ensure that all health staff who have significant contact with children and parents... understand their professional duty in respect of child protection concerns," it says.

The CPC also says significant information was held by the mental health services which had been treating Ms Hardie over a lengthy period. "There was no evidence of sharing of concerns to any agency about how her behaviour may have impacted on her children."

The report also says at least six neighbours told police they thought the children were being left alone but did not act. The committee speculates that they may have feared the reaction from Ms Hardie if they said anything.

In conclusion, the report says: "There were several occasions over the years before and after the birth of [Clyde] that more direct and timely intervention could have been taken both to protect the children and understand their experiences, and this is true of all agencies."

In a joint statement, the CPC committee's chairman Det Ch Insp Vincent Mclaughlin and Highland Council's director of care and learning Bill Alexander said action had been taken following the publication of the report

"Our thoughts at every stage of this process have been with those affected by this tragedy." they said. "The findings of this SCR have been the foundation for a number of positive developments implemented across Highland child protection practice since this case."

Minister for Childcare and Early Years Maree Todd said the findings of the review underlined how important it was for agencies and professionals to be consistent and timely in sharing appropriate information.

She added: "We would expect all agencies working to keep children safe to reflect on these recommendations and what they might learn from them.."