A FORMER city leader has urged Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce to rethink its decision to “connect” a Russian propaganda outlet with key business leaders.

The Chamber is under cross-party pressure to expel Sputnik UK after accepting it as a corporate member and pledging to help the news agency "grow and raise its profile".

Sputnik, which was recently described as a “Kremlin propaganda machine” by Nato, has been widely accused of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Former Edinburgh Council leader Ewan Aitken – a prominent member of the Chamber – urged it to review the move, which has now been condemned by representatives from every political party in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “I would strongly encourage them to review this, and to understand the exact purpose of this organisation.

“Having met with Sputnik, and in fact engaged with them in public debate, I would be strongly concerned about their primary purpose being that of giving a particular perspective on another government’s activity.”

Sputnik, which is headquartered in Moscow but has an office on Edinburgh's Canning Street, revealed it had “partnered” with the Chamber this month.

At the time, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce said it was delighted to welcome Sputnik, adding that it would support the “international news agency” and connect it with key city stakeholders.

But after the decision was widely criticised, the Chamber said it would “review their membership and take any action thought appropriate”.

US intelligence officials have previously condemned Sputnik as a “platform for Kremlin messaging”. Last year, it was banned from advertising on Twitter amid fears it tried to interfere in the 2016 US election.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said Sputnik was “an arm of the Russian government, publishing wild conspiracy theories and falsehoods”.

He added: “Edinburgh has a proud tradition of being a base for respected media organisations, but Sputnik is neither respectable nor a media organisation – it’s a purveyor of Putin’s propaganda.

“There are serious questions about why Sputnik has its base in Edinburgh, and it is clear it has a desire to undermine the UK state.

“Under no circumstances should this company be allowed to play any role in the future development of our city. I urge the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce to immediately sever all ties with Sputnik so that the Chamber can continue its incredibly positive work promoting the capital."