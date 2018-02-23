ROYAL Bank of Scotland has unveiled its first annual profit since being bailed out by the UK Government at the height of the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

The lender, which is 70 per cent owned by UK taxpayers, reported a £752 million profit for 2017. It is the first bottom line profit made by the bank, which received a £45 billion bailout during the financial crisis, in 10 years. The bank had made a near £7bn loss in 2016.

Chief executive Ross McEwan declared that the profit marked a “symbolic moment” for the Edinburgh-based lender.

