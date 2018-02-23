THE nation’s arts funding body failed to give “satisfactory” answers over its funding crisis to MSPs, it was claimed last night.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s culture committee are now to continue inquiries into how and why Creative Scotland withdrew funding from several acclaimed theatre, music and disable arts organisations, and then later re-instated some after uproar.

Yesterday the chief executive of Creative Scotland, Janet Archer, offered a public apology for how the Regularly Funded Organisation (RFO) funding had been decided, then subsequently re-considered.

Analysis: Still more questions than answers as Creative Scotland apologises for wholly avoidable crisis

Ms Archer was questioned about those decisions, as well as the status of a new Touring Fund, and how the body handled alleged factual inaccuracies in their reports.

She said: “I’m profoundly sorry that the delivery of this process has been a negative one for many and we can’t let this happen again. I will make sure that we learn from this moment and resolve all the outstanding issues fairly and openly.”

However, Joan McAlpine, convener of the committee, said: “We did not feel that Creative Scotland’s former acting chair or chief executive gave satisfactory answers on their decision-making, particularly how they came to reverse funding decisions for some organisations but not others. There were a number of concerning revelations, notably that the theatre touring fund, which was used to justify cuts to companies, has not in fact been signed off by the board.”

The committee heard Creative Scotland had previously said that the funding decisions had been “unanimously” signed off by the board, but in fact it was by a majority vote.

Analysis: Still more questions than answers as Creative Scotland apologises for wholly avoidable crisis

Ms McAlpine added: “We were also concerned to hear that while Janet Archer admitted the failings of the RFO process and was reviewing it, there was no commitment to an independent external review.

“They also failed to demonstrate what they were doing to tackle the uneven geographic spread of RFO and did not give satisfactory replies on their baffling decision to transfer £4.6 million away from artists to development/support organisations.”

Green MSP Ross Greer added: “World-leading organisations who developed and submitted applications by April 2017 were only told in January 2018 that their bid, which was valid when they submitted it, was no longer valid because it would be more appropriate for a new fund which does not actually exist yet ... and which won’t exist until April 2019. For a sector whose existence depends on long-term funding this just isn’t good enough.”

Creative Scotland had been warning of cuts last year, but the Scottish Government gave an £6.6m increase to maintain arts funding at £99m over three years and cover a shortfall in National Lottery cash.

Ms McAlpine told Ms Archer: “I’m sure the sector out there is hearing your apology for what went wrong, but you did design the system, and when the RFO funding was announced you said the decisions had been arrived at through a careful and thorough decision-making process.

“That wasn’t true, was it?”

Ms McAlpine pointed to the resignation of board members, who raised concerns over the funding decisions.

Analysis: Still more questions than answers as Creative Scotland apologises for wholly avoidable crisis

She said: “The issues that have hit the public realm, about for example the equalities agenda and the fact that you have taken money away from world class theatre in the disabled sector.

“The issue of the fact that you were cutting childrens’ theatre in the year of young people was raised by your board members. So there was really no excuses but you went ahead anyway.”

Analysis: Still more questions than answers as Creative Scotland apologises for wholly avoidable crisis

Yesterday, The Herald revealed how Creative Scotland had paid to bring in dozens of outside consultants ahead of major funding cuts which sparked widespread anger in the arts world.

The arts quango paid £150,000 for 38 external assessors to cover for staff tied up with crunch budget talks.