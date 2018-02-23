Scotland is full of talented and passionate people with many professionals throughout the country embracing a sense of Scottish quality in each of their products.

Finding goods that are not only unique but also authentically crafted is becoming increasingly harder with the mass production of goods.

So, whether a treat for yourself or a special gift for a loved one, we have rounded up some fantastic Scottish based companies offering a diverse range of authentic goods...

The Highland Soap Company

The Highland Soap Company has been creating the finest organic soaps and skincare products within sight of Ben Nevis for 15 years. Emma, the founder and an avid forager of bog myrtle, nettles, seaweed and other local ingredients, chooses only top quality essential oils and botanicals, with even a splash of whisky and highland honey added to fragrance and enrich her soaps, creams, shampoos and other products.

The passion is evident from thoughtful ethically sourced ingredients, beautiful packaging and exceptional customer care. With three shops in the Highlands, an easy-to-use website and a substantial number of the finest hotels as clients it's easy to see this is a Scottish company that's going places.

Find out for yourself at www.highlandsoaps.com

Duncan Tylor Scotch Whisky

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky has ownership of one of the largest privately-held collections of rare scotch whisky casks. They have built up a remarkable portfolio of rare and unusual aged casks and at the forefront of the company lies their core brand ‘Black Bull Scotch Whisky’.



This portfolio consists of blended whiskies full of flavour and character ranging from their Kyloe brand to a 12-year-old and 40-year-old whisky. Black Bull Scotch Whisky was first created in 1864 and is blended to the same formula today as it was back then. Using a large percentage of quality Speyside and Highland malts, the whisky is matured in sherry and bourbon casks.



Kyloe

Inspired by the hardy breed of highland cattle, Kyloe is a blend of 60% single malt whisky to 50% single grain whisky. It’s made of only the finest whiskies from Speyside and Highland distilleries with a clean, vibrant and rich blend. It picked up a Gold Award at the World Whisky Awards last year.



8-year-old

Black Bull 8-year-old is a blend of bourbon and sherry cask matured whiskies, but with higher proportion of sherry cask matured whiskies in the blend.



12-year-old

Their 12-year-old has similar characteristics as the 8-year-old with an iconic blend created using full bodied whiskies from throughout Scotland and then benchmark for quality and balance. Described as a ‘Malt Drinkers Blend’.



21-year-old

Picking up a GOLD award at the World Whisky Awards in February, Black Bull 21-year-old has a higher blend of single malt whisky at 75 per cent to 25 per cent single grain whisky.



40-year-old

The flagship of the Black Bull range, their 40-year-old is a superior blend of the finest single malts including Aberlour 1975, Macallan 1969 and Glenlivet 1968. With a ratio of 86 per cent malt to 14 per cent grain it charts the journey of many a fine whisky from as far back as 1966. This whisky is the pinnacle of the range and won Best Scotch Blend at the World Whisky Awards last year - he perfect whisky for connoisseurs.





The full award-winning Black Bull Scotch Whisky range is available online at thespiritsembassy.com OR selected retailers.

For more information on Duncan Taylor’s range of whiskies, head to duncantaylor.com or www.facebook.com/Duncan-Taylor-Scotch-Whisky-Ltd

Pickering’s Gin

Pickering’s Gin is botanically engineered by Matthew Gammell, Marcus Pickering and their team at Summerhall Distillery, Edinburgh. Based out of the former animal kennels of the Old Royal (Dick) Vet School they modernise, tinker, age, distil, bottle, label & wax their range of award winning gins.





In 2012, through a stroke of serendipity, the pair came into the possession of a rare artefact dating back to 1947 – a handwritten scrap of paper, detailing a nine botanical Bombay gin recipe.



Being engineers, Marcus & Matt promptly set about building themselves a distillery in the former kennels of the old Vet School they had been commissioned to renovate. They sought to manipulate the old recipe’s sweet, spicy botanicals to create a gin that would fully satisfy their modern taste and penchant for classic London Dry Gin.



By the time Pickering’s Gin launched in 2014 the recipe had been fine-tuned, tweaked and perfected to suit the contemporary palate. Replacing cinnamon with angelica root removed the sweet element, leaving a classic, dry characteristic in its place.





The result is spectacular – refreshing citrus top notes give way to lingering juniper, finishing with a satisfying spicy bite. Using nine botanicals – juniper, coriander, cardamom, angelica, fennel, anise, lemon, lime and cloves – our gin is classic but with a huge depth of flavour.



www.pickeringsgin.com

www.facebook.com/Pickeringsgin

St James Smokehouse



St. James Smokehouse is one of the world’s few remaining family-owned smokehouses born from a passion for perfection and true authenticity.

Originating in Annan Scotland in 2003, St. James is celebrating 15 years in the smoked salmon industry.

In their pursuit of excellence, they use simple and 100 per cent natural ingredients. They begin with sustainable, responsibly-sourced Scottish salmon, Kosher salt and brown sugar. A devoted team of artisanal workers hand-cure each fillet and then traditionally smoke it over smouldering OAK wood.

They have developed an extensive range of all natural flavour-infused retail products, highlighting themselves as a leading ultra-premium brand. The newest addition to the range is Beetroot and Blood Orange Sashimi Sliced smoked salmon.

www.stjamessmokehouse.com

www.facebook.com/St-James-Smokehouse

The DIY Scotch Pie Company

The DIY Scotch Pie Company are a family run business based in the Kingdom of Fife.

All of their shells are manufactured by traditional Scottish methods used for generations.

The staff at the DIY Scotch Pie Company have been manufacturing traditional scotch pie shells and scotch pies for 20 years.

They provide the shells, seasoning and expertise – you make ‘em and bake ‘em – you can’t get fresher pies than straight from your own oven, it really is as easy as pie.

Make delicious scotch pies and haggis using the best filling - your own. Their mail order kits are also perfect as a gift for foodies.

If you would like more information or have any recipes, ideas or suggestions – the friendly team would love to hear from you. The best and most unusual recipes will be shared on the website for the world to see.

www.diyscotchpie.co.uk

www.facebook.com/pg/DIYScotchPie

Silver Stag of Scotland Launches and Unveils new gifts and accessories

Taking the Scottish gift market to new levels. Silver Stag of Scotland is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that produces quality Scottish products and gifts with a cause that supports the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society.

When they set up the company they knew they wanted to make a difference to the lives of those who were at the extreme edge of social and economic disadvantage both in this country and abroad.

By working closely with bespoke manufacturers throughout Scotland, they created a beautifully crafted range of high quality products for all who live and visit Scotland, all of which have been made with pride in Scotland using many of the traditional methods that have been handed down through the years.

Their range includes; soft furnishings, tableware, jewellery, clothing and bags, fine soaps and candles. You will find various products on the website which blend bespoke “tartan with a cause” and their distinctive logo.

You will currently see their products in some of the four and five-star hotels in Scotland as turndown gifts and corporate gifts. You will also find their gifts at several National museums and at select retail shops.

Whether you are looking for an individual gift or a new range to offer to your customers you can take great pride in the knowledge that your purchase will be supporting vulnerable people in society.

For more information contact Sara Brand by email – sara.brand@silverstag.scot

Silver Stag of Scotland Launches Worldwide Brand

As part of developing their unique range of Scottish gifts, Silver Stag of Scotland have ventured into the Scottish food & drink sector and created Silver Stag Worldwide.

The company wanted to provide to discerning foodies a combination of flavours that combine the “sweet-heat” and “warm-spice” of the Chilli and encourage causal cooks, chefs and spice connoisseurs to create intense flavours by combining chillies with other spices and seasonings.

Coincidentally, their partners in Ghana were already growing chillies and were looking to export and after a two-year period of research and collaboration, they decided to invest in a farm in Ghana where they grow their own chillies. These chillies are rated 50000+ on the Scoville scale.

As well as creating a Whisky BBQ-Chilli Sauce which infuses a spicy peppery heat and a Whisky Chilli-Chocolate sauce which possesses a light touch of sweetness and a subtle heat, they have developed a bespoke selection of high quality chilli products including a range of seasonings which are combined with traditional Scottish salts, herbs and seaweed creating flavours that are deep, complicated and loaded with spicy peppery heat without being overly hot.

They have combined these into a luxury range of gift packs and specialised hampers which will appeal to any chilli lover looking to spice-up their culinary skills whilst at the same time they are working with restaurants, retailers, hotels, wholesalers and suppliers who have an interest in ensuring their chilli products are of the highest quality whilst at the same time knowing that they are making a difference to lives around the globe.

To talk to us about working together or to enquire about our gift range please visit www.worldwide.silverstag.scot or email Neil Gorman at neil.gorman@silverstag.scot for more information.

Golden Casket

Buchannan’s of Scotland has been producing some of the finest confections in Scotland since 1856.

2018 sees a refresh of the range of pre-packs which are sold throughout the UK and Ireland.

The range still has the famous butter, treacle and liquorice toffees plus the chocolate caramels, chocolate peppermint creams, mint crumbles and vanilla fudge. Joining them is Chocolate dipped fudge, bramble drops buttermints and chocolate eclairs.

Additionally, from the new gum plant installed at the factory the most fabulous forest fruit soft jellies and Iron Brew pastilles.

Buchanan’s sits amongst other Golden Casket brands- Millions the tiny tasty chewy sweets, the wonderful range of over 65 one pounders in the big yellow bags, Gibbs hand crafted boiled sweets and fudgy wudgy are just some of the household favourites on offer.

www.facebook.com/BuchanansConfectionery

www.goldencasket.co.uk

Sheila Kerr jewellery

Sheila Kerr is delighted to announce her Robert Burns inspired "Ae Fond Kiss" jewellery collection has been shortlisted for the prestigious title of "Gift of the Year" by The Giftware Association. Sheila has reached the shortlisting stage after being initially chosen from over 1,000 entries from throughout the UK.

The Giftware Association is a high-profile organisation which has been supporting suppliers and retailers in the gift and home industries since 1947. Their annual awards are highly respected industry accolades which are aimed at recognising the best new products and top retail talent.

All of Sheila Kerr Jewellery's exquisite, bespoke bracelets, cuffs and rings can be created in a variety of precious metals which incorporate a wide range of colours, gemstones, fresh water pearls and Swarovski crystals to suit your individual taste and style.

The gallery below features just a small sample of some of the numerous bracelets, cuffs and rings we've lovingly designed and created at Sheila Kerr Jewellery.

www.sheilakerrjewellery.com