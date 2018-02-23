THE White House has been placed on lockdown after a vehicle struck a security barrier while President Trump was in residence.
The US Secret Service said the female driver of the vehicle was “immediately apprehended”.
Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded by running towards the van after the incident An image of the small white van, with a Tennessee number plate, showed that the windscreens in the back and on the driver’s side had been shattered.
The White House was immediately placed on lock down and security officials remain on high alert.
President Donald Trump was hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House at the time.
Mr Turnbull will remain at the White House while the incident is investigated and security is placed back to normal status.
The Secret Service said no shots were fired during the incident, and no law enforcement personnel were injured.
