OFCOM has drafted new rules meant to speed up the roll-out of full-fibre broadband and halve the upfront costs of laying ultraspeed cables.
The communications regulator will force BT’s Openreach to open its existing telegraph poles and underground tunnels to rivals hoping to lay cables in areas that might otherwise require digging works.
It means fibre could be installed in some streets in hours, while upfront costs could be slashed by up to 50 per cent from around £500 per home to £250.
Ofcom said it is also working to protect consumers against high prices, particularly in rural areas where competition may be scarce, cutting the wholesale price that Openreach can charge telecoms firms for its entry-level superfast broadband to £11.92 per month, slightly higher than the £11.23 cap proposed before a consultation last year.
However, Ofcom has stopped short of capping the cost of the fastest wholesale superfast broadband products offered by Openreach TalkTalk welcomed the move, saying: “Ofcom’s strong decision is good news for consumers, competition and investment”.
