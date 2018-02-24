AN HISTORIC document which lay unseen in the Vatican for nearly a century has been unveiled after it was rediscovered by the actor who plays Game of Thrones’ version of the Pope.

Paul Bentley, who plays the character of the High Septon in the popular TV fantasy series, uncovered the ‘Six Propositions’ signed by the Jesuit priest and scientist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, who lived from 1881 to 1955.

Bentley uncovered the propositions from the Jesuit archives in Rome as he was researching for a new play.

Bentley had planned to write the play for a number of years, but first needed access to the six propositions.

He told The Scottish Catholic Observer that their discovery was "wonderful."

He said: "They are essentially six of the traditional teachings of the Church about Adam and Eve and Original Sin.

"He had to sign up to all six and he was prepared to sign five of the six, but the fourth proposition he felt he couldn’t sign up to because, as a scientist, he didn’t believe it was true."

Teilhard, who studied fossils and evolution, was ordered to sign six propositions by the Vatican, "to prove he was absolutely orthodox on the subject of Adam and Eve and Original Sin."

Bentley said Teilhard "agonised" over what to do, before deciding to sign up to all six propositions.

Of the document, he said that "nobody has seen it from that day to this, and that day was in 1925."

When Pope Benedict XVI made available for study documents produced from 1922 to 1939, Mr Bentley decided to investigate.

The release included the years 1924 and 1925, around the time when Teilhard was asked to sign the six propositions.

Bentley was allowed to look through the Jesuit archives.

Teilhard, a paleontologist and specialist in fossils and geology, was banned from publishing books detailing his theological ideas during his lifetime as he was thought to be heretical.

Following his death in 1955, his books were published.

"In the 1950s and 60s, Teilhard de Chardin was a name to conjour with," Mr Bentley added.