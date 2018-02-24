AMAZING scenes, enthusiastically recorded and promoted online this week, for Scotland’s sole elected Ukipper, David Coburn. The MEP was given a standing ovation before he had even spoken at a recent meeting in Arras, which he addressed in his best Ted Heath French. Taken aback - but plainly enjoying his ecstatic welcome - Mr Coburn reflected sadly in the subtitles: “Ah, it’s a shame this is not my party!” Only because they’ve met you, David.

IN case you’re wondering what kind of crowd goes bonkers for David Coburn, it was a conference for Les Patriotes, a new far-right outfit led by MEP Florian Philippot. Currently an Independent, for five years until 2017 Monsieur Philippot was vice president of the Front National, and a key aide to its leader, Marine Le Pen. So it was that kind of charming mob.

NAT MSP Kenny Gibson ripped into the new Tory TV broadcast on Wednesday. Too couthy to be credible, he told Holyrood. The next should feature Tory MSPs like “Donald Cameron, 27th Lochiel, discussing the trials and tribulations of being a clan chief, or debating Alexander Burnett whether Harrow’s polo team was better than Eton’s, Sir Edward Mountain bewailing the difficulties of finding a good butler, or Peter Chapman wistfully reminiscing about the four farms he jointly owned.” Curiously, this did not go down well with Team Blue.

Loading article content