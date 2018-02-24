A FATHER-of-two is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the face and stomach in a targeted attack.

Paul McColl managed to escape the attempted murder bid in Cambuslang and made his way to the Kirkhill Bar where emergency services were called at around 9pm on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old, who has been manager of local junior football team Cambuslang Rangers for the last three seasons, is said to be in a serious condition following surgery at hospital in Glasgow.

Loading article content