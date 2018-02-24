AN enormous pothole in which a motorist was pictured pretending to have a bath has been fixed after the issue was raised with road chiefs.
Nick Watson, 32, was driving through the Highlands with friends when he hit a massive pothole in the middle of a country road on Wednesday.
Luckily, no one was injured but the impact damaged one of his tyres which Nick is now trying to replace.
However, the monstrous pothole on the A82 near Bridge Orchy, in Argyll has now been fixed after the matter was brought to the attention of road chiefs.
Mr Watson, a photographer, from Newcastle, was impressed by the immediate action from BEAR Scotland who fixed it on Thursday.
He said: “It happened so fast and they fixed it. It is good that they have repaired it, but to me, it looks like a quick fix.
“We obviously had to drive a bit slow going back to Newcastle because of my tyre. That’s when we witnessed it was fixed, but if that was a motorbike possibly things would have been different.”
A spokesman for BEAR Scotland said: “Cold and wet winter weather in January and February have caused some sections of the road surface to deteriorate rapidly, with the freeze and thaw cycle and flux in temperatures causing the surface to break apart.
“We are carrying out an ongoing £4million programme of urgent surfacing repairs.”
