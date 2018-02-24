The fourth Briton to be killed by a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon died of complications from his burns, a coroner has said.

Jonathan Udall died in a Las Vegas hospital 12 days after the accident, which occurred while he was honeymooning with his wife, who remains critically injured.

The 31-year-old’s cause of death was given as “complications of thermal injury” by the Clark County coroner, a clerical assistant said on Friday.

Mr Udall, originally from Southampton, was rescued from the fiery wreckage but died on Thursday in University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada, where wife Ellie Milward, 29, is being treated.

The couple’s friends, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died when the Airbus EC130 B4 crashed shortly before sunset on February 10.

They had also been celebrating Stuart Hill’s 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

On Friday, colleagues paid tribute to Mr Udall, who was a regional manager in the South East for Yorkshire Building Society, where he had worked for nearly 10 years.

The company’s chief executive Mike Regnier said that Mr Udall was “well-known and well-loved” by colleagues and everyone was “deeply shocked and saddened” by his death.

Stuart Hill, 30 (left) and his brother Jason Hill, 32, who both died (Family handout/FCO/PA)

He added: “Jon was hugely passionate about his job and making sure customers got the best service possible.

“We are in touch with his and Ellie’s families and send them our deepest condolences. We hope to hear positive news about Ellie soon.

“We are offering colleagues, who are obviously shaken by this news, support at this upsetting time.”

More than £22,000 has been raised for the newlyweds on a JustGiving crowdfunding page.

Friend Chris Tucker, who set up the page, announced Mr Udall’s death on Thursday “with a very heavy heart”.

“He was strong, brave and I will never forget him,” he said.

Mourners gathered for a memorial service for Stuart and Jason Hill, killed in the helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Mohave County Medical Examiner previously said multiple injuries killed Ms Dobson and the Hill brothers, all originally from Worthing, West Sussex.

Hundreds of mourners attended a memorial service in the town to pay tribute last week.

Seven candles were lit – three of which were purple in memory of those who died and four white symbols of hope for those still in hospital at that time.

The helicopter crashed on tribal land in a section of the Grand Canyon outside the national park where air tours are not as highly regulated.

Two others – Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42 – were also treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A preliminary report said witnesses saw the helicopter do at least two 360-degree turns before hitting the ground.

Investigators will interview witnesses, survivors, the helicopter operator and manufacturer and others before issuing a full report in at least a year’s time.