Stephen Fry has received warm wishes from famous fans after he announced he had undergone surgery for prostate cancer in a plea for “men of a certain age” to get themselves tested.

The 60-year-old TV presenter and comic announced on Friday that he had his prostate removed in January and that “it all seemed to go pretty well”.

Football pundit and former England international Gary Lineker told the “delightful man” to stay well, while presenter Les Dennis said he would get a check-up after Fry’s “eloquent” announcement.

