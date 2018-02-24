Finance Secretary Derek Mackay just about managed to stay upright on his first snowboard lesson in Renfrewshire.
After several trips to the top of the slope at Snow Factor Braehead, he appeared to be getting the hang of the sport.
The company, Scotland’s only indoor-sports destination, was recently named Digital Business of the Year by the Scottish section of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).
Loading article content
Mr Mackay said: “In Renfrewshire we are fortunate to have a high number of quality businesses and enterprises now operating bringing jobs and economic growth to the local area.
“It also brings visitors to Renfrewshire. With the success of online bookings and digital promotion, businesses such as Snow Factor can attract visitors from across the west of Scotland and further afield to the area.”
Jamie Smith, owner of the Ice Factor Group which bought Snow Factor in 2011, showed Mr Mackay around the facility.
After being shown the basics by instructor Conor McIlraith, the MSP said: “It was good fun, I thought it would be a bit more dangerous.”
Mr McIlraith said the MSP’s skills on the slope were “above average”, adding: “After three runs, he was able to do it by himself.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?