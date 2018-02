ONE of Scotland's most acclaimed young artists is to make a movie for cinema and TV for the first time.

Rachel Maclean, whose work for the Scottish show at the Venice Biennale is now gone on show in Edinburgh, has just finished filming Make Me Up, which will shown in galleries, but also in cinemas and on BBC Four in differing formats.

The new film, featuring a cast of a dozen actors, is set in St Peter's Seminary in Cardross and has been made with producers Hopscotch and the art company NVA.

