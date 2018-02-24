ONE of Scotland's most acclaimed young artists is to make a movie for cinema and TV for the first time.

Rachel Maclean, whose work for the Scottish show at the Venice Biennale is now gone on show in Edinburgh, has just finished filming Make Me Up, which will shown in galleries, but also in cinemas and on BBC Four in differing formats.

The new film, featuring a cast of a dozen actors, is set in St Peter's Seminary in Cardross and has been made with producers Hopscotch and the art company NVA.

Maclean, whose acclaimed film Spite Your Face is now on show at the Talbot Rice Gallery at the University of Edinburgh, described the film as "Kenneth Clark's Civilisation meets Ru Paul's Drag Race."

The film is about a congregation of women who are both participants and prisoners in an "art historical reality TV style competition."

She added: "It has been fantastic working with actors....it's been a bit of a learning curve writing a longer script for Make Me Up but I've found the challenge really fruitful and I'm very excited to show it later this year."

Maclean, whose Spite Your Face was inspired by Donald Trump, Brexit, celebrity culture and the Pinocchio story, showed Spite Your Face at the Venice Biennale last year as the official Scotland + Venice show.

She said in an interview with Stuart Fallon, of the gallery, that its meaning may have shifted somewhat in the past year.

She said: "Now showing the film again, post the Harvey Weinstein scandal and in the context of the #MeToo movement, I don't think the meaning of the film has changed, but I think certain aspects of it are highlighted.

"We are living through an interesting moment. The increased currency that feminism and feminists have in the popular eye is very hopeful."

The new display of it at the Talbot Rice Gallery, in its Georgian Gallery, is accompanied by a major show by the Belgian artist David Claerbout.

Both shows are one display from February 24 to May 5.

His show includes his most recent work, The Pure Necessity, which is a painstaking re-drawing and animation of scenes from the 1967 film The Jungle Book.

The film removes the animal's scenes of dancing, singing and comedy, and shows them prowling around the jungle setting.

The artwork required the work of a dozen animators and artists over a two year period.