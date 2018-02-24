POLICE Scotland has launched a major investigation after a man was found dead in Glasgow.
The 40-year-old was discovered within a flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox at around 9.40pm on Friday.
The circumstances surrounding his death have not been revealed but the force said detectives were treating it as suspicious.
Police Scotland's forensic team scoured the area surrounding the flats on Friday night looking for clues to help them unravel what happened to the man.
One Twitter user posted an image, above, of a forensic officer at the scene on Copland Road.
The area remains cordoned off ahead of Rangers v Hearts, which kicks off at 3pm today.
It is not known how long police will be investigating at the scene and whether it will effect travel and parking for fans attending the game.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 9.40pm on Friday, February 23, a 40-year-old man was found dead within a flat in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox.
"A Post Mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death which is being treated as suspicious.
"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
